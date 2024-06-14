Big task ahead for Naitasiri Rugby

Naitasiri Rugby Union Secretary Eparama Waqainoa says the team is preparing well for the significant challenge ahead in the Skipper Cup semi-final against Nadroga tomorrow.

The team is aware that all eyes will be on them, especially from their upcoming opponents, who previously fell to them in the Farebrother Trophy challenge.

Waqainoa says that they are treating each game like a final, especially the upcoming semi-final, where they aim to advance to the next level of the competition.

“We know that Nadroga Rugby will come out hard on us since this will be the third time we’ll meet this year. Nadroga won the first time we met during the pool rounds and we won during the Farebrother Challenge. So this is their third clash and we know they will come hard but we will do all the talking on the ground.”

He is also urging fans to come out in numbers and show their support to the team.

Nadroga and Naitasiri will clash at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park while Suva takes on Nadi in the first semi-final at 1pm.

You can watch both matches LIVE on FBC Sports.