Big push this year: Muntz

Learning something new and from those who have been there and done it is priceless for Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fly-half Caleb Muntz.

The youngster who was injured on the eve of the Flying Fijian’s first World Cup pool match against Wales last year in France is slowly getting back on track and can’t wait to run out again for the Drua.

He says there’s something different he’s witnessing now compared to the last two seasons.

‘There’s a big push from the boys because we’ve realized that we’ve got a lot more experience now with this being the third season for a few of the boys and the World Cup last year with a group of us playing at the World Cup’.

The Drua will be in Suva today and they’ll have an open training session on Friday at Albert Park from 10 am.

Next weekend they’ll face Melbourne Rebels in their second pre-season match.

Drua’s first Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific game will be against the Blues on February 24 in Auckland.