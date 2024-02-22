Big dreams for Nadroga women

Nadroga rugby women's team captain Akanisi Keyasi

The Nadroga Rugby Women’s team hopes to achieve their dreams in the ANZ Marama Championship this season.

Nadroga lost to Kadavu in a warm up match last week but this opening round is totally different game.

Captain Akanisi Keyasi is confident their preparations in the past month will suffice, ensuring they are primed for game day.

“Our preparations for this year is to win as many games as we can and first up is Nasinu. We don’t know what to expect but we are ready for what they will bring to the table.”

The Semo villager from Nadroga adds that while her side is uncertain about their first opponent they are fully prepared to face them head-on.

They will be facing Nasinu in the first round of competitions at 11am at Buckhurst Park in Suva on Saturday.