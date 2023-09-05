Best tournament ever: Gilpin

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

World Rugby has declared that this year’s World Cup is the most highly anticipated tournament in its history.

For the first time, teams like the Flying Fijians enter the competition as strong contenders to win all their pool matches.

These predictions and designations have generated considerable enthusiasm within the sport’s governing body.

Alan Gilpin, World Rugby’s Chief Executive, expressed his excitement over the growing anticipation for the tournament, not only in France but also across the globe.

He emphasized that the 2023 edition is already being hailed as the best, attributing this to the quality of rugby witnessed in the past few months.

Gilpin confidently suggested that we can expect a series of highly entertaining matches.