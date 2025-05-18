Baselala’s big moment

Fijian Drua halfback Philip Baselala [2nd from right]

Fijian Drua halfback Philip Baselala is still soaking in the moment after scoring his first-ever try in his first Super Rugby Pacific start during the team’s 38-7 win over the Western Force in Lautoka.

Baselala scored the first try for the Drua in the 29th minute, assisted by winger Ponipate Loganimasi.

The 20-year-old was visibly grateful after the match, reflecting on the moment with humility and crediting those around him for making it possible.

“It’s a big thing for me, especially getting past that white line, and I couldn’t be more thankful to the boys,” he said. “They helped a lot around the field, especially Pony for feeding that try for me.”

The moment wasn’t just special on the field. Baselala shared how his family’s support played a big part in his build-up to the match.

“Just a lot of prayers and Bible verses before coming out here today.”

While proud of his debut, the youngster is focused on improving as he grows into his role with the Drua.

The Swire Shipping Fijian will be on bye next week and will return to face the Reds away in the last round of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

