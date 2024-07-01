Baby Flying Fijians to improve their set-piece play

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Baby Flying Fijians must focus on improving their set-piece execution to deliver a stronger performance in their upcoming match at the Junior U20 World Rugby Championship.

Following their disappointing defeat against South Africa yesterday, Captain Nalani May highlighted their scrummaging as a significant weakness that impacted the outcome.

“We just need to work on our scrums, especially around the front row—just getting the head right. We will look into that in the coming week.”

Despite their first setback in the tournament, the skipper expressed pride in his players for facing the challenge head-on. He adds that they will regroup and are determined to improve in their next match.

The SportsWorld Flying Fijians U20 team will face England on Friday and Argentina on the 10th of this month. You can watch the tournament live on FBC Sports.