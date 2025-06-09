Ba Women ready to get Ranadi season underway

The Ba Women’s Rugby team is eager to kick off their 2025 Royal Tea Ranadi Trophy campaign after six months of intense preparation.

Determined to showcase their talent, Ba has set its sights on a place in the finals, with hopes of qualifying for next year’s prestigious Marama Cup.

Ba Women’s Rugby Director, Luse Vula, confirmed that the final squad has been selected and the team is ready to get down to business this season.

“The team has been preparing since the month of April, and our squad of 30 has been selected for this season. They have been training hard, and I was with them yesterday, they look fit and in shape, and they are very excited for this season.”

According to Vula, the squad was chosen based on performances in club matches and competitions held across the province over recent months.

The 2025 Vodafone Vanua and Royal Tea Ranadi Trophy season officially begins this weekend.

