Amazing experience to play in Fiji: Laidlaw

The Hurricanes are impressed with the rugby following in Suva after their 38-15 win over the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva last night.

Coach Clarke Laidlaw says it was an amazing experience to witness the crowd get behind the Drua men’s and women’s teams to show their support.

Laidlaw says it is never easy to take on the Fijian Drua on their home turf and they were happy to get the win last night, and continue with their unbeaten streak this season.

“It was some test, I thought the Drua were amazing in the second half. We knew that if we had to come here and get the win, we had to prepare really well. We know how hard it is to come to Fiji. I also like to congratulate Fiji Rugby Union and the Fijian Drua around, to have a crowd like that for the women’s game and the men’s game. What an amazing experience for all of us.”



Hurricanes Coach, Clarke Laidlaw (right)

The Hurricanes now prepare for their next clash against the Brumbies next weekend while the Fijian Drua will host the Moana Pasifika at Churchill Park.