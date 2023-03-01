All Blacks coach to be named next month

The next All Blacks coach will be revealed in the next four to six weeks.

New Zealand Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy today confirmed the timeline for the appointment process for Ian Foster’s successor.

It’s believed Crusaders coach Scott Robertson and Japan coach Jamie Joseph, both former All Blacks, are the frontrunners for the role.

Article continues after advertisement

Foster had earlier stated he wouldn’t re-apply for the job until after this year’s World Cup in France.

However, Dame Patsy didn’t rule him out of the running and says it was up to Foster if he wanted to apply for the role before the process closes.

Last year, NZR boss Mark Robinson confirmed the organisation would break with tradition and announce the next All Blacks coach before the World Cup.

Foster publicly criticized NZR’s handling of the situation last week and says the decision shouldn’t be made until after the World Cup finishes in October.