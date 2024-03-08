$20k boost for Marist 7s

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Bitter Marist Sevens received a $20,000 boost from Pacific Energy for their 48th edition of the tournament scheduled later this month.

Pacific Energy Chief Executive Officer Xavier Baronnet expressed pride in supporting this iconic tournament and rugby development at all levels.

Additionally, they introduced a new category, Under 18 Future Super Stars, to promote grassroots participation and nurture future rugby talent.

Article continues after advertisement

Baronnet sincerely thanked Lawrence Tikaram and the organizers for their dedication in making the Fiji Bitter Marist Sevens a reality.