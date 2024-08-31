2024 Pacific Championships to feature new format

The 2024 Pacific Championships are set to deliver an action-packed tournament with a thrilling line-up of matches across both men’s and women’s divisions.

The men’s tournament will continue with its two-division format.

In the Cup Division, top-ranked nations Australia, New Zealand, and Tonga will compete for the prestigious title.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and the Cook Islands will face off in the Bowl Division.

The women’s competition will see an expanded format, featuring four weeks of intense rugby league action.

The Cup Division will include powerhouse teams Australia, New Zealand, and PNG, while Fiji, Tonga, Cook Islands, and Samoa will vie for the Bowl Division title.

The Bowl Division holds added significance as it will serve as a qualifying event for the Rugby League World Cup 2026.

The winners of the Women’s Bowl will earn direct entry to the World Cup, while the runner-up will secure a spot in the 2025 World Series.

The tournament will kick off with a double-header at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on October 18, featuring both men’s and women’s Cup matches.