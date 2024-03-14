14 men Suva down Maroons

Suva has emerged triumphant with a hard-fought 28-21 victory over Lautoka, despite being a man down for a significant portion of the match.

The first half witnessed Suva taking an early lead, courtesy of precise kicking from Enele Malele, who secured six points for the visitors at Churchill Park.

Lautoka faced setbacks as they lost two players through yellow cards during the initial spell.

However, Suva’s John Stewart was also sent off with a red card following an altercation, leaving the visitors short-handed.

Undeterred by the setback, Suva displayed remarkable resilience in the second half.

Mosese Naiova, Iosefo Namoce, and Inia Tawalo showcased their scoring skills, adding crucial points to Suva’s tally.

Despite Lautoka’s valiant efforts, they managed only two tries, courtesy of Freddy Rauluni and Kele Navucu.

Lautoka had a chance to tie the game as however, they were their own enemy.

The match concluded with a brief scuffle, as emotions ran high, but order was swiftly restored.