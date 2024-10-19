World Cup dream alive for Fetu Samoa

Samoa defeated Tonga 30-16 in their women’s Pacific Bowl rugby league clash at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva to keep their 2026 World Cup dream alive.

The result means, Samoa is now just a win away from the World Cup.

Fetu Samoa got the first points through center Sarina Masada from their first set of six just a minute into the match.

Masada got her second try just before halftime while lock Sienna Lofipo and winger Jessica Patea crossed for the other tries.

Big Tongan forwards Filomena Hanisi and Manilita Takapautolo got their fans on their feet with tries in the 23rd and 39th minutes.



The Samoans led 20-10 at the break.

Tonga returned from the break all fired up and speedster Lavinia Tauhalaliku got them to trail by four points after scoring a converted try.

However, a lapse of concentration from Tonga saw Patea running away for her second try with 15 minutes left with Samoa further in front 26-16.

Center Lindsay Tui put the result beyond reach with another try ifor Fetu Samoa n the 31st minute.