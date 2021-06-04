Wolves deny Silktails

The Kaiviti Silktails failed to secure a win against Windsor Wolves in the Ron Massey Cup today.

Both teams had to settle for a 24-all draw in a nail-biting encounter at Mascot Oval in Sydney.

Maika Serulevu, Penioni Tagituimua managed to sneak in a try each in the first half while the Wolves also scored two tries plus a penalty to lead 12-10 at halftime.

The Silktails found the lead for the first time in the game early in the second half when hooker Apimeleki Lutuimawi ran through to score and the try was converted by Vuate Karawalevu for a 16-12 lead.

However, the Wolves struck back with a converted try to regain the lead 18-16 before impressive Silktails centre Ratu Inoke Vasuturanga sliced through the defensive line to score with Karawalevu again adding the extra two points for a 22-18 lead with just 20 minutes remaining.

The Silktails extended the lead with a penalty to Karawalevu before the Wolves crossed against for a converted try five minutes from full time.

The Tagituimua led side could have sealed the win but they were unable to capitalize on any of their final opportunities.