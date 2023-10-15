We're ready says Bulikula captain

[Source: FIJI Bulikula/ Facebook]

With an air of calm determination, Fiji Bulikula’s captain, Josephine Maejirs, expressed her team’s readiness for their first match in the Pacific Championship, regardless of the weather conditions.

The team recently completed their captains’ run, and Maejirs emphasized that while they aim for victory, this championship serves as a crucial stepping stone in their preparations for the World Cup.

“We wanna build from here we want a win obviuosly and we want our girls to get experience and get better from this game.”

Comparing this year’s squad to the one from 2019, Maejirs noted significant improvements and their potential to make waves in the NRLW in Fiji.

The Fiji Bulikula is scheduled to face off against Fetu Samoa at 2:45 pm, and you can catch the action live on the FBC Sports HD channel.