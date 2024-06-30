Warriors hit back in style as Martin stands tall

[Source: NRL]

The Warriors have put their horror loss to the Titans behind them with Te Maire Martin leading them to a 32-16 victory over Brisbane in Auckland.

Taking over the No.7 jumper in Shaun Johnson’s absence, Martin laid on three tries and scored one of his own as the Warriors came up with their seventh win of the season.

An early blow for the Broncos with back-rower Jack Gosiewski leaving the field with an arm injury in just the fifth minute and the Warriors had the lead soon after when Maire Martin put Chanel Harris-Tavita into a hole with a well-timed pass. The conversion from Adam Pompey made it 6-0 to the locals.

Article continues after advertisement

The Warriors continued to mount pressure and Martin had a try of his own when he scooted over from dummy half in the 15th minute after a quick play the ball from Adam Pompey.

With the weight of possession in their favour the Warriors collected their third try in the 28th minute when a Martin grubber came off Broncos prop Martin Taupau and rolled into the in goal and Harris-Tavita slid in to complete his double.

An error by Dylan Walker in the 30th minute presented the Broncos with an opportunity and Deine Mariner came up with his 13th try of the season after a scramble for a loose ball from a Jock Madden kick.

With three minutes remaining in the half Harris-Tavita was over the stripe for a third time but the try was called back for obstruction in the lead-up.

Given that the Broncos had just 38 per cent of the ball and half as many running metres in the first half they had done well to stay within 10 points and they threatened early in the second when Selwyn Cobbo exploded into space but his attempted offload went forward.

A 40-20 by Ezra Man in the 48th minute put Brisbane on the attack and Cobbo looked to have come up with a miraculous put down in the corner but the bunker ruled he had lost control.

Just two minutes later the Broncos did crack the Warriors when Mariner crossed for his second try to join Titans winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira at the top of the tryscoring charts with 14.

On the hour mark the home side went ahead by 12 points when Martin put in a pinpoint grubber kick for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to score and the Warriors had some breathing space.

If Warriors coach Andrew Webster had dared to feel comfortable it was short lived as Xavier Willison powered through four defenders to post Brisbane’s third try in the 65th minute to make it 22-16.

Just four minutes later Martin went to the air and found a flying Dallin Watene-Zelezniak for his eighth try of the season and the margin was back to 10 with 10 minutes to play.

A crafty runaround play between Mitch Barnett and Freddy Lussick created another four-pointer in the 73rd minute and from there the Warriors were able to close the game out and consign last year’s grand finalists to a fourth consecutive defeat.