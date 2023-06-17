Three in a row for Silktails

The Kaiviti Silktails continued their winning streak by delivering a resounding blow to the Glebe Dirty Reds, emerging victorious with a commanding scoreline of 42-14 in their Ron Massy Cup clash at Churchill Park.

From the opening whistle, both teams displayed unwavering determination and showcased their attacking prowess.

However, it was the Silktails who drew first blood, capitalizing on their aggressive style of play to score an impressive three tries in the first half of the match, while the visitors managed to secure two tries of their own.

Article continues after advertisement

The Silktails’ relentless pressure and cohesive teamwork enabled them to establish an early advantage on the scoreboard.

As the first half progressed, the Silktails demonstrated exceptional skill and tactical execution, maintaining a well-deserved lead of 16-10 at halftime.

However, the second half witnessed a remarkable shift in momentum as the Silktails unleashed their attacking prowess, leaving the Dirty Reds struggling to contain their onslaught.

The home team’s relentless determination and superior fitness levels became evident as they dominated almost every aspect of the game.

They ran in 5 tries in the second spell.

Their aim now is to stamp their spot in the semi-finals.