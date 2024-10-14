Teams welcomed ahead of Pacific Bowl Championship

Members of the Fiji Bati side, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga were part of the welcome ceremony for the upcoming Pacific Bowl Championship at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, thanked the players for their commitment in preparing for the championship, and wished all teams the best for their upcoming matches.

He says having these types of tournaments in Pacific Island countries will develop the sport of rugby league, and inspire the next generation of rugby stars.

“As someone passionate about your youth and sports, I am thrilled to share this moment with you. For Fiji, under the leadership of the Fiji National Rugby League, we have seen tremendous growth in the sport. The Pacific Bowl Championship is just another opportunity to showcase the talent and passion of our athletes.”

Coaches and captains from the different sides took turns in heading up to the stage and answering questions, before concluding the event.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Bati side will be facing the PNG Kumuls at 8pm on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and you can catch the action live on FBC Sports.