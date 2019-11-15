Storm secure second spot with crushing win over Wests Tigers

The Storm flexed their muscles ahead of another finals campaign as they outclassed Wests Tigers 50-22 at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Saturday night.

The Storm have won six from six at their adopted home ground in 2020 and have locked up second spot on the ladder with one game remaining.

Halfback Jahrome Hughes was the driving force behind the win, laying on two first-half tries with pinpoint kicks and scoring one himself as the Storm raced to a 32-10 lead.

Suliasi Vunivalu was the beneficiary on both occasions as Hughes set him up with a grubber in the fifth minute and a high kick in the 27th minute.

Fellow winger Josh Addo-Carr also grabbed a double in the first half, the second a 60-metre special which showcased his speed and evasive skills.

The Tigers had their moments in the first half through Asu Kepaoa and Josh Aloiai but the odds were stacked against them with Sam McIntyre failing his HIA and Luke Garner going to the sin bin in the 36th minute for a professional foul.

Despite the adversity, the Tigers launched a comeback when Benji Marshall sent Kepaoa across in the 52nd minute and Adam Doueihi scored five minutes later to make it 32-22 but the loss of Aloiai to a knee injury took the wind from their sails.

Justin Olam stretched the Storm lead when he scored his ninth try of the season on the hour mark and a bizarre try to Cameron Smith out of dummy half made it 44-22.

Tino Faasuamaleau scored the final try of the night before Cameron Smith’s conversion brought up the half-century.