Storm here

The Melbourne Storm have landed ahead of their historic NRL pre-season match with the Newcastle Knights at Churchill Park.

The players received a warm Fijian welcome, immersing themselves in the renowned hospitality of the island nation.

For Fiji-born Tui Kamikamica, the journey back to his roots is not just about the game; it’s a homecoming.

Kamikamica says he is excited to be playing at home despite this being a pre season match.

Accompanying Kamikamica are a host of stellar athletes, including Papua New Guinea-born wing Xavier Coates, renowned five-eighth Cameron Munster, inspirational captain Harry Grant, and Kiwi powerhouse Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

The Storm meet the Knights at 3.45pm this Saturday in Lautoka.

Meanwhile, the Silktails will take on the FNRL Academy at 12:30pm as a curtain raiser.