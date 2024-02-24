Storm beats Knights in Fiji

The Melbourne Storm has beaten the Newcastle Knights 28-10 in their final NRL pre-season match at Churchill Park today.

A historic match as this was the first ever footy in Fiji that saw a good crowd turn up to watch their heroes in action.

The Storm got the first try of the match and eventually led 18-8 before the break.

Fiji born Jacob Saifiti was also sin binned for a dangerous shot on Storm prop Tui Kamikamica.

The Storm play their first game of the season against the Panthers next Friday.