Rugby League

Sivo faces suspension

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 14, 2021 3:31 pm

Fiji Bati and Eels winger Maika Sivo faces a suspension for his high shot on Tigers centre Adam Doueihi last night.

The Momi villager has been hit with a grade two careless high tackle charge.

He will miss one game with an early guilty plea or two matches should he fight the charge at the judiciary and lose.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Sivo’s Eels teammate Papali’i has been fined for contrary conduct.

Papali’i was charged with grade one contrary conduct for dropping his knee onto Luciano Leilua’s head, which will result in a $1150 fine should he accept an early guilty plea or $1500 if he goes to the judiciary and is unsuccessful.

