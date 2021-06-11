Silktails try scoring machine hopes to get better

Kaiviti Silktails centre Ratu Inoke Vasuturaga keeps on scoring tries in the Ron Massey Cup.

For the past 11 games, the 24-year-old has scored 10 tries and last week against Windsor Wolves he got his name on the score sheet again.

However, Vasuturaga is not taking any credit for his impressive run.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it was a team effort and he now understands the game more because he reviews his performance after every outing.

Vasuturaga who can play both right and left centre is a big fan of former Manly Sea Eagles and New Zealand Test centre Steve Matai because of his aggressiveness and strength.

Silktails coach Wes Naiqama has been helping Vasuturaga work on his defence and tackling technique.

The Silktails centre has two sons, one is three years old and the other is just two months old.

Vasuturaga says his young son was born while he’s in Australia and he misses his family very much.