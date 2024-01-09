Silktails re-signs Daubitu

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

Former Naitasiri Secondary School athlete Emosi Daubitu has re-signed with the Kaiviti Silktails for this year.

Head coach Wes Naiqama believes Daubitu’s strength and speed will work in his favour this new season.

He says Daubitu, a pivotal player on their Ron Massey Cup team, is full of confidence.

Article continues after advertisement

Naiqama says that the 19-year-old is in for a big season.

He further adds that with the centre position being vacant, Daubitu is pushing for it.

This year, Kaiviti Silktails will feature in the Jersey Flegg Cup competition and will face the Wests Tigers in their opening match on March 9th.