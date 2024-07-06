Silktails fall again

A second half fight back by the Kaiviti Silktails wasn’t enough after going down to the Penrith Panthers 36-16 in the Jersey Flegg Cup this afternoon in Australia.

The Silktails were down 20-nil at half time.

Seru Kalounivalu scored a double in three minutes while Sevanaia Tovuto added their third.

This was the Silktails 15th successive loss of the season and they’re still trying to get their first win since joining the Jersey Flegg competition.

The side has conceded 594 points in 15 games and scoring 174 points.

Silktails will host the Dragons next weekend in Lautoka.