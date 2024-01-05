Silktails eye top four finish

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails head coach Wes Naiqama states that their goal this year is not just to participate but to be competitive.

The former Fiji Bati captain underscores the significance of the year, featuring 24 games, and highlights the importance of effectively managing the squad throughout this period.

Naiqama acknowledges that even though there will be considerable travel, the team hasn’t experienced any success in away games.

Article continues after advertisement

“We really want to do well in this competition, we know it’s going to take a lot of hard work to do that. Everyone wants to win the competition but I reckon if we sit down as a club – we are aiming to make the semi-finals – that will put us in a position to be in the semi-finals that will be a great achievement in itself.”

Naiqama adds that while they haven’t secured any wins in their overseas matches, they perform well when playing at home.

The Silktails reached the semi-finals in their second season in the Ron Massey Cup competition last year.

This year, they will feature in the Jersey Flegg Cup competition and will face the Wests Tigers in their opening match on March 9th.