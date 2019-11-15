Roosters hand Broncos their biggest ever defeat

The Roosters handed the Broncos the worst defeat in their history with a 59-0 thrashing at Suncorp Stadium.

The Roosters piled on 10 tries and gave the Broncos a rugby league lesson for the ages.

The absence of Roosters talisman James Tedesco, who pulled out on game day with a high fever, did not assist the Broncos one bit.

Brett Morris shifted from wing to fullback and had a blinder of a game in attack and defence.

His first-half display was devastating and included two try assists and two line-break assists as the Broncos were torn to shreds up the middle and out wide.

The Broncos players have spoken in the past months about how their pre-season had been fired by the goal to “never again” experience the 58-0 humiliation they suffered against the Eels in last year’s elimination final.

It only took four premiership games to sink even lower.

[Source: NRL]