RKS Eels ready to defend Vodafone Trophy

The Fiji Secondary School Rugby League Vodafone Trophy defending champion, RKS Eels, is hopeful for a good outing this weekend.

Captain Paula Gonekalou says that they have been preparing well and are set to feature against the Ra Roosters.

He adds that they won’t be going easy on their opponent as they hope to defend their title.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have been training hard day in and day out for this quarter-final. We are ready to meet Ra Roosters. I know they won’t be an easy opponent but I am confident we will be able to defeat them.”

Gonekalou has thanked all the teachers for continuously supporting them throughout the season.

He is hopeful they will deliver the desired results come Saturday.

The games are confirmed to be played at Prince Charles Park.

RKS Eels and Ra Roosters will clash at 2:20 pm on ground one.

Other U19 quarter-finals will see Naitasiri Warriors battling Ba Methodist, Sigatoka Methodist against Nasinu Panthers, and Ba Pro meeting QVS Knights.