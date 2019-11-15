Rugby League
RKS beat rivals QVS in Secondary Schools Rugby League competition
February 2, 2020 5:15 am
The Ratu Kadavulevu School have successfully surpassed rivals Queen Victoria School in their Secondary Schools Rugby League competition after they beat them 18-8 yesterday.
This was an under 19 match.
In other matches of the under 19 division, Nasinu Secondary School defeated John Wesley College 12-6, Latter day Saints College defeated Lelean Memorial School 20-14, Naitasiri High School went down to Marist Brothers High School 26-10 while Assemblies of God Secondary School beat SMC 14-0.
Article continues after advertisement
In the under 17 division, QVS thrashed Pundit Shreedhar Memorial College 40-0, Dudley went down to RKS 30-0 while Nasinu Secondary School beat John Wesley College 36-10.
The next round of matches will be held next weekend.