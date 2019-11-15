RKS beat rivals QVS in Secondary Schools Rugby League competition

The Ratu Kadavulevu School have successfully surpassed rivals Queen Victoria School in their Secondary Schools Rugby League competition after they beat them 18-8 yesterday.

This was an under 19 match.

In other matches of the under 19 division, Nasinu Secondary School defeated John Wesley College 12-6, Latter day Saints College defeated Lelean Memorial School 20-14, Naitasiri High School went down to Marist Brothers High School 26-10 while Assemblies of God Secondary School beat SMC 14-0.

In the under 17 division, QVS thrashed Pundit Shreedhar Memorial College 40-0, Dudley went down to RKS 30-0 while Nasinu Secondary School beat John Wesley College 36-10.

The next round of matches will be held next weekend.