Ra High oust RKS Eels to reach semis

A new champion will be crowned in the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Vodafone Trophy.

This is after defending champions RKS Eels were beaten by Ra High Roosters 16-6 in their Under-19 quarterfinal clash at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The result looked ominous for the Lodoni side as they trailed the Westerners by 8-0 at halftime before the Roosters extended their lead after the breather to progress to the semi-finals next weekend.

In other Under-19 quarterfinal matches today, Ba Pro Dragons have defeated QVS Knights 20-4, Naitasiri Warriors overpowered Ba Methodist 42-12 while Nasinu Panthers beat Sigatoka Methodist Storm 28-10.