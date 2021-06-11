Home

Rugby League

One match suspension for Sivo

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 15, 2021 4:07 pm
Maika Sivo

Fiji Bati and Parramatta Eels’ star Maika Sivo will miss his side’s NRL round 15 clash against the Bulldogs this weekend.

The Eels winger and his teammate Isaiah Papali’i have accepted the early guilty pleas for their charges from the weekend’s Round 14 game.

Sivo will spend one week on the sideline for his high shot on Wests Tigers centre Adam Doueihi on Sunday.

The winger was charged with a grade two careless high tackle charge.

Teammate Papali’i has taken the early guilty plea for a grade one contrary conduct charged and fined for the incident.

Papali’i was charged for dropping his knee onto Luciano Leilua’s head and he’ll be fined $1150.

