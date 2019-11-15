Nasinu beats QVS in U19 rugby league clash

The Nasinu U19 rugby league team put up a strong performance against defending champions Queen Victoria School to come away with a 22-19 win.

After failing to make the finals in previous years, the Coach Manasa Rokotuiveikau says they are looking to reinvent the side and ship back to winning ways.

“The league U19 champion used to be Nasinu so in previous years we’ve lost that title so we’ll try to make a comeback this year.”

Motivated after their win against QVS, Nasinu U19 forward Nasi Koroi says they are ready for the Tanoa trophy challenge.

“We’re ready to challenge RKS and to take the Tanoa trophy to Nasinu”.

In other under 19 matches Assemblies of God defeated Ratu Sukuna 14-8 and Marist Brother’s won by default against Lelean Memorial Secondary.