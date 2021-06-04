Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Police resources stretched|Australia applauds Fiji’s vaccination drive|Defense Minister visits frontline workers|Extended lockdown will cripple Fiji says PM|51 new infections with Raiwai and Nakasi having new cases|Informed choice on vaccination important: Raj |Don’t buy cigarettes, alcohol and kava: PM|Fiji secures enough vaccine doses for targeted population|Strict protocols for movement from containment to non-containment area|Bainimarama stands firm on COVID response plan|No double-dipping in govt assistance|Bainimarama urges Fijians not to be misguided by lies|Temporary closure of Makoi Health Centre|Another non-COVID related death|Average test positivity increases to 2%|Australia provides another $40.9m to Fiji|Villages urged to maintain strict COVID-19 protocols|Follow warnings so we can return to normalcy says Police|Healthcare workers prioritize services|USP achieves high ranking for Crisis Management|Waidracia villagers cleared, restrictions remain|Council helps Fijians restructure debt|Measures to be maintained: Dr Devi|Disregard vaccine misinformation: Church leaders|Fiji media encouraged to keep morale high|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Naiqama challenge Silktails

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
June 12, 2021 12:39 pm
[Source: FNRL]

The young Kaiviti Silktails team had been put to the test without a number of key players over the past few weeks including skipper Penioni Tagituimua.

Determined to work with the versatility of players within the team, Head Coach Wes Naiqama believes they have what it takes to make it to the play offs.

Naiqama says a lot of trust has been put into the young team.

Article continues after advertisement

“I challenged the group that we all had to stand up because we would miss out on our leader Peni, Pio last weekend due to injury and Kuki was there but I challenged the boys to step up and take leadership role within the team”.

The Silktails have dropped to seventh on the Ron Massey Cup ladder with 12 points from 10 games, however, Naiqama says he has confidence in the side especially with the impressive Apakuki Tavodi.

“The leadership qualities that Kuki(Apakuki) had, he’s a leader and fighter on the field, he just got really good principle in life and in football that he lives and dies by, he doesn’t say much but when he does talk the boys really do listen”.

The Kaiviti Silktails play Windsor Wolves at 5pm today at the Mascot Oval in Sydney.

It will be the second clash between the two teams after the Wolves beat Silktails 30-26 in round four.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.