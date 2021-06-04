Naiqama challenge Silktails

The young Kaiviti Silktails team had been put to the test without a number of key players over the past few weeks including skipper Penioni Tagituimua.

Determined to work with the versatility of players within the team, Head Coach Wes Naiqama believes they have what it takes to make it to the play offs.

Naiqama says a lot of trust has been put into the young team.

“I challenged the group that we all had to stand up because we would miss out on our leader Peni, Pio last weekend due to injury and Kuki was there but I challenged the boys to step up and take leadership role within the team”.

The Silktails have dropped to seventh on the Ron Massey Cup ladder with 12 points from 10 games, however, Naiqama says he has confidence in the side especially with the impressive Apakuki Tavodi.

“The leadership qualities that Kuki(Apakuki) had, he’s a leader and fighter on the field, he just got really good principle in life and in football that he lives and dies by, he doesn’t say much but when he does talk the boys really do listen”.

The Kaiviti Silktails play Windsor Wolves at 5pm today at the Mascot Oval in Sydney.

It will be the second clash between the two teams after the Wolves beat Silktails 30-26 in round four.