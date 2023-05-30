Mitchell backs Crichton after standing down

Blues centre Latrell Mitchell [left] has backed his replacement Stephen Crichton to do a job for his state in the opening game of the State of Origin series tomorrow night.

Mitchell sustained a calf injury in the final minutes of a training session on Sunday night and was sent for scans which later revealed a grade-one calf strain.

NSW coach Brad Fittler say he left the decision up to Mitchell to determine if he could play before the star Blues centre made the selfless decision to sit it out.

Crichton made his debut for NSW last season and played in all three games, including the 44-12 win in Game Two in Perth where he put Angus Crichton over for a try.

He says Mitchell was emotional when he addressed the team and while the events that forced his withdrawal were sad he was determined to make the most of the opportunity before him.

Tomorrow night’s match will kick-off at 10.05 and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.

[Source: NSW Rugby League]