MGM Dragons make national semi-finals

[Source: Waisake Kativerata/Facebook]

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School Under-17 continues its fairytale run in the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools’ Rugby League competition.

After winning the South/East Zone title, the side today beat Vatukaloko Cowboys from Ra 28-2 in the national quarter-finals at Theodore Park in Vatukoula.

This means MGM will feature in the national semi-finals next week.

Looking at the other U17 quarters, Nasinu Panthers lost 10-12 to Ba Methodist Saints and Ba Provincial Dragons thumped Marist Storms 30-8.

In the U19 quarter-finals, RKS Eels thrashed Sigatoka Andra Titans 40-14, Nasinu Panthers beat Ra Roosters 18-12 and Naitasiri Warriors defeated Ba Methodist Saints 22-4.

The top four in the U15 have been confirmed with Lelean Bati, Ba Pro Dragons, RKS Eels and QVS Knights.

Lelean proved too strong for Sigatoka Methodist Knights 28-0, Ba Pro beat Shreedhar Sharks 18-0, RKS defeated Ra High Roosters 18-0 and QVS managed to come away with a 20-16 win against Ba Methodist Saints.