Meniga name Kangaroos squad

[Source: NRL]

Eight new players have been included in Australia’s rugby league squad for the Pacific Championship.

Coach Mal Meniga hopes the players can help the Kangaroos bounce back from a 30-0 loss to New Zealand in last year’s final.

The eight men who will wear the green and gold for the first time are Tom Dearden, Zac Lomax, Mitch Moses, Lindsay Smith, Reece Robson, Xavier Coates, Bradman Best and Mitch Barnett.

The squad features four members of the premiership winning Panthers outfit, including Isaah Yeo, who will captain the side, and Clive Churchill Medal winner Liam Martin.

Among those unavailable through injury are Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster, while Manly duo Daly Cherry-Evans and Jake Trbojevic and Roosters skipper James Tedesco have been overlooked.

The Kangaroos kick off their campaign against Tonga in Brisbane next Friday.