Marist wins main Southern Zone Deans title

Marist Brother High School Under-18 defeated Suva Grammar School 17-0 in the Southern Zone Deans finals.

The intensity of the match, which represented their rivalry, made it physical from the start.

Marist successfully executed their set piece with less than ten minutes left in the first half to score the game’s opening try.

Despite the game being played in Grammar’s territory, a sizable contingent of Marist fans made sure their team see their presence.

Grammar’s open-side flanker, Javin Drekisa says the majority of the second spell was played in their territory, but Marist defended well, not allowing the mighty lions to penetrate.

“In fact of today’s game, Marist were the better team, they came more hungry today”

The grey coats will need to improve on their possession in preparation for the National Deans that will take place in the next three weeks.

Other results from the Southern Zone include Grammar defeating Marist 15-12 in the U14 final, Marist winning the U15 final 17-5, Lomary losing the Raluve U16 final 20-0 to Naitasiri, Marist defeating Grammar 19-12 in the U16 final, MGM defeating Marist 17-13 in the U17 final, and Marist winning the U19 final 16-12 over Lomary.