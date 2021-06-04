Kovekalou thankful for opportunity

Kaiviti Silktails player Malakai Kovekalou who teaches English when he’s in Fiji is now the student learning to refine his rugby league game in Sydney.

The Saru Dragons star has been used by Silktails coach Wes Naiqama, in the second row, and at centre.

Kovekalou who has played all but one game so far in the Ron Massey Cup says he had to work hard in both positions.

Article continues after advertisement

He says playing at centre required a lot of work because his defence had to be stronger and good communication was needed with those inside and on the outside.

The Silktails rep adds he’s learning a lot faster and he doesn’t mind, wherever coach Naiqama wants him to play and he will go out and do his best.

Family and the weather is something the 30-year-old misses.

The Silktails will take on Windsor Wolves at 3pm tomorrow.