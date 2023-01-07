Koroisau a timely boost for West Tigers

Apisai Koroisau

Fiji Bati dummy-half Apisai Koroisau has a 62% winning record in his 170 first-grade appearances in rugby league.

Koroisau who’ll feature for West Tigers this season has played in four NRL grand finals for two separate clubs.

His winning mindset according to nrl.com is what the Tigers need after finishing last in 2022.

Koroisau arrives with a track record of getting the job done at the club, state and international levels.

Between the players, they’ve added for 2023, and those they have been developing over the last season or two, the Wests Tigers have the makings of a strong forward pack.

They needed to make sure they had someone who could direct them around the park, and for at least the next two seasons they have that in

Koroisau will also take a bunch of pressure off Luke Brooks and his likely halves partner Adam Doueihi on the attacking side of the ball.

The Tigers play Warriors in the pre-season challenge round one on February 9th before the season officially kicks off on March 2nd.