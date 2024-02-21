Knights land ahead of historic clash

The Newcastle Knights have landed in Fiji ahead of their historic NRL pre-season match with the Melbourne Storm in Lautoka.

With a star-studded lineup including the Fiji-born Saifiti brothers, electrifying talents such as Kalyn Ponga, Dane Gagai, Tyson Frizell, and Bradman Best, the Knights are poised for an exhilarating clash against the Storm this weekend.

Daniel Saifiti expressed his excitement about playing in Fiji for the first time even though he has represented the Bati at international level.

Saifiti says he cannot wait to just get on the field and showcase his skills on home soil.

The stage is set for a last thrilling pre season contest as the Knights prepare to face off against the Storm at 3.45pm.

Meanwhile, the Kaiviti Silktails will take on the FNRL Academy at 12:30pm as a curtain raiser.