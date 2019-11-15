Kikau faces $700 fine

Fiji Bati and Panthers forward Viliame Kikau is facing a $700 fine over a grade one careless high tackle on Cowboys star Valentine Holmes.

The incident occurred on the 17th minute of play in their NRL clash last night.

Similarly, Eels centre Michael Jennings is facing a $850 fine for a grade one careless high tackle on Kotoni Staggs.

Looking at tonight’s matches the Sea Eagles meet the Titans at 5pm followed by the Storm taking on the West Tigers at 7.30pm.

The third match tonight sees the Roosters battle the Sharks at 9.35.

The match will be shown live on FBC Sports.

Tomorrow, the Warriors meets the Raiders at 4pm before the Knights wrap up round 19 against the Dragons at 6.05pm.

[Source: NRL.com]