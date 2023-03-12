Kikau and Sivo cited for dangerous contact

Viliame Kikau [left] and Maika Sivo

Fiji Bati and Bulldogs forward Viliame Kikau has been cited with a grade one dangerous contact offence.

This is for his attempted tackle on Storm winger Will Warbrick late on in the Bulldogs 26-12 win.

Kikau joins the likes of Roosters young gun Joseph Suaali’i and Tom Gilbert from the Dolphins who are being cited with a third and subsequent offence charge.

The former Penrith Panthers star, Kikau, is facing a $3,000 fine with an early guilty plea.

Earlier on Friday night, Eels winger Maika Sivo was cited for dangerous contact and faces a $1,000 fine with an early guilty plea or $1,500 fine if found guilty.