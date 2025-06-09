Kativerata focused on grooming young talent

Source: FNRL

Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata is looking to use today’s opening Pacific Bowl Championship clash against the Cook Islands as a key opportunity to blood new talent and assess the team’s depth early in the campaign.

Kativerata says this year’s tournament presents the perfect stage for several debutants to make their mark, beginning with today’s encounter before turning focus to their next match against Papua New Guinea.

“This year we’ve got Cook Islands first, plus I’m looking at grooming a few young boys coming in. I want to see how they handle Cook Islands before leading towards the game before PNG.”

The Fiji Bati coach says team preparations have been steady and the side is eager to deliver a strong performance in their first hit-out of the tournament.

“It’s the second week, so nothing has changed. I’m looking forward to seeing the new boys coming into the game.”

Fiji takes on the Cook Islands at 5pm this afternoon in Port Moresby, kicking off their Pacific Bowl campaign.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

