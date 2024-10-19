Kamikamica proud to lead Fiji Bati

The side had their captains run at the stadium yesterday morning

Tonight’s Pacific Bowl Championship clash between the Fiji Bati and Papua New Guinea Kumuls will be a special one for captain Tui Kamikamica, who says it will be an honour to lead the boys into their first home game in more than two decades.

The Bati had their last home game 21 years ago, and Kamikamica says the boys are adamant to secure a win against the visitors.

For Tui Kamikamica, leading the Bati against the Kumuls tonight will always be memorable, and he vows to give his best on the field.

The side had their captains run at the stadium yesterday morning, sharpening a handful of tactics ahead of today’s clash.

“For myself, to lead, my beloved country Fiji at our home soil after 21 years since like the last time we played an international test game here in Fiji. So I can’t wait to come out here to represent my family and friends, and I hope the Fijian people can turn up in numbers and support the national boys.”

He adds that the boys are excited to jump on the field, after being in camp for the past two weeks.

Before the match, there will be two curtain raisers where the Saru Dragons team will face PNG’s Egna Miots at 3.50pm in the first match, before the women’s championship games between Tonga XIII and Fetu Samoa at 6pm.

The Bati will play the PNG Kumuls at 8.10pm tonight, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.