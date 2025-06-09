Kamikamica confident in young side

Viliame Kikau (left) and Api Koroisau.

The absence of experienced stars Viliame Kikau and Api Koroisau will be felt when the Fiji Bati take the field in the Pacific Bowl Championship this weekend, but the team remains confident in its new generation of players to rise to the occasion.

Their leadership and experience have been central to the Bati setup in recent years, and now, younger talents are being given the chance to fill those big shoes.

Captain Tui Kamikamica says while the two veterans leave a big gap, the next crop of players has stepped up impressively in camp.

“Obviously, those two guys, just like you said, they’re just a main part of the group for the last couple of years. They played the last previous World Cup. They’re senior players, but at the end of the day, we’ve got heaps of young guys coming through as well. It’s a big challenge for the young boys, but I’m pretty excited for them as well.”

Kamikamica adds that despite the changes in personnel, the team’s brotherhood and belief remain strong.

“The vibe in the group is always the same each and every year. We form like a brotherhood in this group every time we don the Fiji Bati jersey. Nothing different, but just like you said, we lost a bit of experience with Kikau and Api, but at the same time, it’s going to be a big challenge for the young boys when they fill up their shoes. That’s the good thing about this group, we’ve got a next-man-up mentality.”

The Fiji Bati will open their Pacific Bowl campaign against the Cook Islands this Saturday at 5pm in Papua New Guinea.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

