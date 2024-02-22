It’ll be awesome to host NRL games in Fiji: Coates

Xavier Coates [middle] at the Nadi International Airport during the Melbourne Storm team's arrival

Melbourne Storm winger Xavier Coates believes Fiji should host NRL games in the future.

The Papua New Guinea Kumuls star says rugby league is hugely followed in his homeland just like here in Fiji.

Coates who featured for Queensland in the 2020 State of Origin says as soon as they landed there were fans at the airport.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s pretty exciting, it’s my first time in Fiji so I get to experience the culture here in Fiji we already have a Fijian of our own, Tui (Kamikamica),who talked about this place so highly but to experience it for myself now it’s definitely an eye opening experience and definitely looking forward to it”.

Tui Kamikamica, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Xavier Coates, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant will run out for Melbourne Storm.

The Knights are here with a star-studded team including electrifying talents such as Kalyn Ponga, Dane Gagai, Tyson Frizell, and Bradman Best.

In last week’s pre-season match, the Knights thrashed Sharks 44-18 and Storm lost 12-24 to the Bulldogs.

The two sides will clash at Lautoka’s Churchill Park at 2:45pm.

In a curtain raiser, the Kaiviti Silktails play FNRL Academy at 12:30pm.