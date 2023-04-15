Gutsy win for Warriors over Cowboys

[Source: NRL]

The Warriors have made it three wins from three games in New Zealand this year with a 22-14 win over the Cowboys.

Playing in front of a passionate Mt Smart Stadium crowd the Warriors dug deep in defence to keep the Cowboys at bay despite having to make 80 more tackles.

It took the Warriors just four minutes to get the ball rolling when Addin Fonua-Blake powered over from close range after an Adam Pompey intercept had put the home side on the attack.

The Cowboys hit back in the 19th minute after mounting plenty of pressure on the back of Shaun Johnson putting a a short dropout out on the full and a string of six-again calls.

In his first game back from a knee injury, Taulagi finished off some slick inside work from centre Peta Hiku, who scooped up a bouncing ball and put it on a platter for the Maroons flyer to grab his second try of the season.

The Warriors extended their lead on the half hour mark when Marcelo Montoya surged into the back field and got a great offload away for Edward Kosi to score.

Taulagi looked to have made it a double in the 33rd minute but some desperation defence from Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad forced him into touch.

The Warriors fullback was penalised for the tackle and the Cowboys earned a line dropout when Scott Drinkwater grubbered into the in-goal and Watene-Zelezniak had to knock the ball dead.

With two minutes to play in the half the Cowboys hit back through Maroons star Reuben Cotter when he brushed through some flimsy Warriors defence to make it 10-8 at the break.

The opening 10 minutes of the second half was all the Cowboys as they peppered the line but the Warriors showed great resilience to defend their line and went the length of the field in one set to score through Josh Curran off a Johnson short ball.

A brilliant Cowboys try scored by Val Holmes off a Drinkwater grubber levelled the scores at 14-14 to set up a grandstand finish with 22 minutes to play.

Two minutes later Kyle Feldt looked to have snatched the lead for the Cowboys when he dived into the corner but Peta Hiku was ruled offside in the kick chase and the Warriors were off the hook.

In a see-sawing contest the Warriors hit the front when Johnson put in a grubber which was blocked by Nanai, the ball rebounding back to the veteran No.7 who found Dylan Walker to cross for his first try of the season. Johnson converted for 20-14.

A penalty against Drinkwater for knocking Kosi over off the ball handed Johnson the chance to make it an eight-point lead but he missed the kick.

Drinkwater then went for a short dropout and kicked out on the full, giving Johnson a shot from in front to make it 22-14 to the Warriors and from there they hung on for their fifth win of the season.