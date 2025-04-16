FSSRL national semi-finals set to be a thriller

[Source: Fiji Secondary School Rugby League-FSSRL/Facebook]

Fans and spectators will be in for a treat this weekend, as another major rugby competition will be held in the western division this weekend.

The Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competitions will be hosting their national semi-finals at Garvey Park in Tavua on Saturday.

In the under-15 grade, Marist Storm will be going up against Lautoka Central Storm while MGM Dragons takes on Sigatoka Methodist Storm.

And in the under-17 grade, Marist Storm will take on Sigatoka Valley Cowboys as Nasinu Panthers face western giants, Ba Pro Dragons.

And finally in the under-19 grade, champions Naitasiri Warriors is one step closer to defending their title as they prepare to go head-to-head with long-time rivals’ Ra Roosters.

The last under-19 semis will see RKS Eels take on Ba Pro Dragons.

The competition will kick start at 9.15am on Saturday, and tickets can be purchased at the gates.

