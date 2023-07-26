FNRL paves way for youngsters

[Source: Wise Kativerata/ Facebook]

The Fiji National Rugby League has been successfully introducing young players to the National Rugby League system in the country.

To further develop young talent, the FNRL has planned to set up clinics with the aim of nurturing youngsters from an early age.

FNRL Head Coach Wise Kativerata reveals his long-term goal of establishing an academy in Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, and maritime islands is so that young people can learn the fundamentals of rugby league.

“Like I said, I have been dreaming about this for twelve years in trying to come over and go to every places where high schools, primary schools and villages who need help. That’s my job.”

Kativerata urged young and aspiring rugby league enthusiasts to keep working hard because there are a number of opportunities available in the country and abroad.

FNRL Development Team will continue their rugby league initiatives in Ovalau tomorrow.