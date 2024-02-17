Fair chance for players: Naiqama

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails coach Wes Naiqama asserts his commitment to giving every player a fair chance before making his final decisions on his 2024 roster.

The extended training squad is preparing rigorously for their inaugural trial match against the FNRL Academy team.

Naiqama says the squad eagerly anticipates the start of the season after a lengthy wait, but before anything else, getting selected is just the start.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ll get through this trial game but everyone will play. We have a squad of 37 – who will feature and get some game time in the trial match and then I will pretty much have to make a decision really quick because we fly off on the 27th of February for a camp in Gold Coast.”

He adds significant progress has been made at training but only a certain number will travel to Australia for the second trial match.

Their first trial match against the FNRL Academy will be the curtain raiser to the historic Melbourne Storm vs Newcastle Knight match next Saturday.